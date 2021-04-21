Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.51%.

NASDAQ:MBCN traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,608. The company has a market capitalization of $140.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.80. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Michael C. Voinovich purchased 1,400 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $27,230.00. 7.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

