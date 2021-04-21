Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $31.89 million and $53,046.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for $134.16 or 0.00247501 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00063939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.15 or 0.00277006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $550.70 or 0.01015961 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00024250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.00 or 0.00660452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,280.39 or 1.00139106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 237,679 coins. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.