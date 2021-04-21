Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $29.58 million and approximately $71,845.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for about $42.68 or 0.00076732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.02 or 0.00275100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.61 or 0.00966534 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00024526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.83 or 0.00663089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,583.92 or 0.99931091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 693,018 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars.

