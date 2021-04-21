MixMarvel Achieves Market Cap of $30.05 Million (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. MixMarvel has a total market capitalization of $30.05 million and $470,251.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MixMarvel has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00067880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00020729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00094254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.19 or 0.00672457 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.33 or 0.07308258 BTC.

About MixMarvel

MixMarvel is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,857,066,233 coins. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

