Mizuho Begins Coverage on Spire (NYSE:SR)

Equities research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.70.

SR opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Spire by 5.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Spire by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the third quarter worth $1,245,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Spire by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Spire by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

