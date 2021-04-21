Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.19.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 701,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 31,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

