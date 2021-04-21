MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lowered its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,084,000 after buying an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,797,000 after buying an additional 74,241 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,616,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $81,975,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.10.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $7.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,740. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

