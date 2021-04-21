Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Raised to $235.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MHK. Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $196.05 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $206.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,440,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

