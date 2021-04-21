Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.27.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $252.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.17. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after acquiring an additional 392,325 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 178,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

