Moller Financial Services Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Moller Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,043 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 2.8% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 116,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 666,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after acquiring an additional 175,034 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

