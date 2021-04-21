Moller Financial Services Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Moller Financial Services grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in General Electric were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,480,000 after acquiring an additional 632,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $714,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $361,528,000 after buying an additional 313,932 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.