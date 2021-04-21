Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $850,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,081,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.34. The company had a trading volume of 28,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,985,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.