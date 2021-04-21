Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.23

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.23 and last traded at $56.21, with a volume of 6026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.26.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MONDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

