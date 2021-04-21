Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 262.40 ($3.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 277.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 265.72. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a one year low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a one year high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is 0.91%.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total value of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and editorial-based websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and price comparison for package holidays, car rental, flights, hotels, and various travel costs, including travel insurance, transfers, and airport parking under the TravelSupermarket brand, as well as operates a consumer finance website under the MoneySavingExpert brand, and price comparison platform under the Decision Tech brand.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.