Monness Crespi & Hardt Downgrades Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) to Neutral

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

SKX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of SKX stock opened at $43.48 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $4,765,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.