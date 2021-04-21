Moody’s (MCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Moody’s to post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Moody’s to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE:MCO opened at $323.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.62. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $227.75 and a 12-month high of $325.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.17.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.