Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Buys 7,807 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 2.5% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in International Business Machines by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.01. The company had a trading volume of 397,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $139.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

