Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,790 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust accounts for approximately 2.9% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $9,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $177,600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after acquiring an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,406,000 after purchasing an additional 202,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 267,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 190,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRS. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $107.20. 37,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.09 and a 200 day moving average of $94.47. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.40.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

