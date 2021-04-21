Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,505.76

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,505.76 ($19.67) and traded as high as GBX 1,901.58 ($24.84). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 1,868 ($24.41), with a volume of 49,421 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £865.97 million and a PE ratio of 19.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,794.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,505.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.21%.

In related news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 7,539 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,872 ($24.46), for a total transaction of £141,130.08 ($184,387.35). Also, insider Steve Crummett sold 12,756 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.20), for a total transaction of £226,546.56 ($295,984.53). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,616 shares of company stock worth $60,745,464.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

