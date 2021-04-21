Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,505.76

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,505.76 ($19.67) and traded as high as GBX 1,901.58 ($24.84). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 1,868 ($24.41), with a volume of 49,421 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £865.97 million and a PE ratio of 19.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,794.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,505.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.21%.

In related news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 7,539 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,872 ($24.46), for a total transaction of £141,130.08 ($184,387.35). Also, insider Steve Crummett sold 12,756 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.20), for a total transaction of £226,546.56 ($295,984.53). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,616 shares of company stock worth $60,745,464.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit