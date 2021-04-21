Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.31.

Get Open Lending alerts:

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $35.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97. Open Lending has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,385,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,645,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Open Lending by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,990,000 after buying an additional 961,882 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,043,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,831,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.