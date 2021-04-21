Morgan Stanley Boosts MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $16.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MGNX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.54 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 462.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 91,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

