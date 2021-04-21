Morgan Stanley Has $11.69 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $11,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 306,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,265,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $74.29.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.65.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

