Morgan Stanley Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $253.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $253.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VRTX. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.21.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $220.16 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,210 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,437,000 after acquiring an additional 474,130 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,281,000 after acquiring an additional 473,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

