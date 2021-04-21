Morgan Stanley Lowers IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Price Target to $33.00

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 386.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMRA. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of IMARA from $59.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

IMRA stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. IMARA has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $62.71.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Analysts predict that IMARA will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in IMARA by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in IMARA by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMARA by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of IMARA by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IMARA by 560.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

