Morgan Stanley Raises Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $45.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.15.

SRC stock opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -561.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

