Morgan Stanley Trims Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Target Price to $81.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Shares of GILD opened at $66.38 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.64.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $767,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,997,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,168,000 after buying an additional 392,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,063,000 after buying an additional 1,106,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,700,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

