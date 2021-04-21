Morgan Stanley Trims Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Target Price to $119.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.67.

KOD stock opened at $113.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.84. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $913,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,177,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,777 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,961,000 after acquiring an additional 401,517 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $170,035,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,427,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

