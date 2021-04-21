Morgan Stanley Trims NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Target Price to $47.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.72.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.