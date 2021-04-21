Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $227.46 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $115.02 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.71.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.