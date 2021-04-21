Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $330,000 Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 452.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arik Prawer sold 3,606 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $506,823.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,237,882.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $12,036,947.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,536 shares in the company, valued at $17,987,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,870 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,313 over the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Z stock opened at $129.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.73 and a one year high of $208.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.46 and a 200-day moving average of $130.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

