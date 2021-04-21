Moseley Investment Management Inc. Invests $216,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $32.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.