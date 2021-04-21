Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of MOTS opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $41.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%. Equities analysts expect that Motus GI will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

In related news, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $112,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $814,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

