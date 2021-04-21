Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Raymond James

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MPLX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 260,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,167,000 after buying an additional 52,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after buying an additional 943,250 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 3,439.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

