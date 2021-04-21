MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSA. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.96 and a 1-year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $388.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $164,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $568,279.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,142 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $848,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

