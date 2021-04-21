M&T Bank Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.86 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

NYSE:MTB opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.58. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.