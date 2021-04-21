MTM Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Raymond James by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 9.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $126.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,331. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.78 and its 200-day moving average is $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $131.30.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

