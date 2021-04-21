MTM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKH. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 38,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $240,000.

JKH traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $65.51. The stock had a trading volume of 145,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,187. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $379.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.83. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $183.49 and a 12-month high of $420.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

