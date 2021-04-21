Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $238.30

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €238.30 ($280.35) and traded as high as €260.45 ($306.41). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €257.90 ($303.41), with a volume of 499,514 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is €261.17 and its 200-day moving average is €238.30.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit