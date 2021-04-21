N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.86

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.86 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 68.80 ($0.90). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 66 ($0.86), with a volume of 946,588 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of £303.92 million and a PE ratio of 7.33.

In other N Brown Group news, insider Joshua Alliance purchased 7,848,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £5,101,720 ($6,665,429.84).

About N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

