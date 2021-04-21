Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $89.51

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.51, but opened at $81.77. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $82.77, with a volume of 136 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.64.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $624.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.77.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. Research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

