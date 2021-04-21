Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.00

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $761.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. Nabtesco had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 6.91%. Research analysts forecast that Nabtesco Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

