National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for TMX Group Limited (TSE:X)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for TMX Group in a report released on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$219.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$216.84 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on TMX Group from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$148.57.

Shares of TSE X opened at C$137.48 on Monday. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$116.10 and a twelve month high of C$144.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$130.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$128.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit