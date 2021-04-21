National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for TMX Group Limited (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for TMX Group in a report released on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$219.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$216.84 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on TMX Group from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$148.57.

Shares of TSE X opened at C$137.48 on Monday. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$116.10 and a twelve month high of C$144.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$130.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$128.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

