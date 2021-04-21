National Bank Financial Increases Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$15.25

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$15.25 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTL. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.15.
Shares of MTL opened at C$13.48 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$13.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.77.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
