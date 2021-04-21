National Bank Financial Increases Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$15.25

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$15.25 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTL. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.15.

Shares of MTL opened at C$13.48 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$13.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.77.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

