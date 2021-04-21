National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Gap Down to $237.99

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $237.99, but opened at $227.42. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $227.42, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $826.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.07.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $9.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $223.54 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 4.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.