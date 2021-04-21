NCR (NYSE:NCR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Get NCR alerts:

NYSE NCR opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. NCR has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. NCR’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.