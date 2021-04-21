Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKTR. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $103,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $1,008,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,344 shares of company stock worth $6,609,281 over the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 791,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,378,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,426,000 after purchasing an additional 401,898 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,532,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.65. 32,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,440. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

