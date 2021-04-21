Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.58

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.58 and last traded at $95.45, with a volume of 8646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $3,560,427.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $193,045.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,724 shares of company stock worth $8,481,226 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Neogen by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

