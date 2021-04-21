Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSRGY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 19th. AlphaValue raised shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.93. 215,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,892. The firm has a market cap of $336.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $103.18 and a 52-week high of $122.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $3.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,290,000 after buying an additional 143,135 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 6.2% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 664,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 895,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

