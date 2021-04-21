Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $35.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $514.43. 634,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,634,601. The firm has a market cap of $227.84 billion, a PE ratio of 82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.85. Netflix has a 1-year low of $393.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.63.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

