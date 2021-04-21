Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $342.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $340.00 to $342.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 32.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.63.

NFLX traded down $40.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $509.49. 490,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,634,601. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $225.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Netflix by 694.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

